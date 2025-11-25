US News
Oregon declares emergency after major fuel pipeline shutdown
Oregon Governor Tina Kotek has declared a state of emergency in response to a fuel-supply disruption caused by the shutdown of the Olympic Pipeline, which delivers more than 90% of the state’s transportation fuel, according to state officials.
The order was issued on Tuesday. It follows a shutdown that began on Nov. 17 after a leak was discovered in the BP-operated pipeline, which supplies fuel to terminals in Portland for distribution across Oregon.
The governor said the shutdown could lead to fuel-delivery delays during the busy holiday travel period. BP officials previously said the line had partially restarted.
According to the declaration, the emergency applies statewide. The order allows changes to fuel-delivery rules and directs state agencies to coordinate response efforts.
The Oregon Department of Emergency Management was instructed to activate emergency plans as needed. The Oregon Department of Transportation will temporarily relax certain commercial trucking requirements to support fuel deliveries.
State officials said Oregon is not currently experiencing fuel shortages.
The order also warns that price gouging during an emergency is illegal and that violations should be reported to the Oregon Department of Justice.
The declaration remains in effect through Dec. 24 unless extended or ended earlier, according to the governor’s office.
