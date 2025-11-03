Legal
No evidence of “attacker” at University of Virginia following gunman report
Security officials at the University of Virginia say no evidence of an attacker has been found after reports of a possible gunman led to emergency alerts and campus lockdown measures.
The university’s Department of Safety and Security issued the first alert on Monday shortly after 3 p.m. for the area of Shannon Library on 160 McCormick Road in Charlottesville, warning of an “active attacker” and urging students and staff to “Run, Hide, Fight.”
A follow-up message at 3:34 p.m. said officers remain at the scene investigating but that “at this time there is no evidence of an attacker.” Academic buildings across campus were placed under access control as a precaution while the investigation continues.
No gunfire has been confirmed at this time, and there are no immediate reports of injuries.
The incident comes amid a wave of false active-shooter reports at universities across the United States in recent months, many of them targeting libraries. It is unclear whether the report at the University of Virginia is connected to those hoax calls.
