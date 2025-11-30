Police officer killed by own gun at Marion Health Hospital in Indiana

A police officer working at Marion Health Hospital in Indiana was shot and killed Sunday while handling a personally-owned handgun, according to state and local officials. The exact circumstances were not immediately clear.

The incident happened at about 6 a.m. on Sunday when 25-year-old Marion Health Police Officer Ronnell J. Johnson was found suffering from an apparent gunshot wound at Marion Health Hospital.

“Life-saving measures were administered but were ultimately unsuccessful,” the Indiana State Police said in a statement. “Officer Johnson succumbed to his injuries and was later pronounced deceased by the Grant County Coroner’s Office.”

Further investigation revealed that Johnson was handling a personally-owned handgun when it discharged, striking him. Other details about the circumstances of the shooting were not immediately released.

Article continues below the player

“This investigation is ongoing, and an autopsy has been scheduled. No additional information will be released at this time,” state police said in the statement.

Johnson’s family has been notified.