Prop 50 passes in California, paving way for Democrats to gain House seats

California voters have approved Proposition 50, a constitutional amendment that temporarily allows the state legislature to redraw California’s congressional districts ahead of the 2026 midterm elections, according to projections from NBC News, ABC News, the Associated Press, and Decision Desk HQ (DDHQ).

The measure, formally known as the Election Rigging Response Act, passed during Tuesday’s special election.

It was introduced by the Democratic-controlled California Legislature and Governor Gavin Newsom as a direct response to Republican-led redistricting efforts in states such as Texas, where mid-decade congressional map changes are expected to add up to five Republican seats in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Under Proposition 50, California’s 52 congressional districts will be redrawn by the state legislature on a temporary basis for the 2026 and 2028 elections, replacing the current maps created by the independent California Citizens Redistricting Commission (CRC) after the 2020 Census.

Supporters of the measure said the move was necessary to “level the playing field” against what they described as partisan gerrymandering elsewhere in the country.

The amendment also includes a symbolic call for the U.S. Congress to enact national legislation and a constitutional amendment requiring all states to use independent redistricting commissions.

Republicans had challenged the measure in court, calling it an unconstitutional power grab by Democrats designed to manipulate congressional representation. The California Supreme Court rejected two lawsuits against the measure in August.

Since 2010, California’s district lines have been drawn by the Citizens Redistricting Commission, a bipartisan body created through voter initiatives to prevent political interference.