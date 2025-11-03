Protesters storm government building in Mexico after killing of local mayor

Protesters stormed a government building in western Mexico, setting fires and clashing with police after the killing of a local mayor, according to local media reports.

The unrest broke out Sunday evening in Morelia, the capital of Michoacán state, where hundreds of people gathered outside the Government Palace to demand justice and the resignation of Governor Alfredo Ramírez Bedolla.

Videos from the scene showed protesters throwing Molotov cocktails, breaking windows, and damaging property inside the colonial-era building before police intervened with tear gas and arrested several people. It remains unclear whether anyone was injured or how much damage was caused.

The unrest followed the assassination of Uruapan Mayor Carlos Manzo, who was shot and killed during Day of the Dead celebrations in his city. The attack took place around 8 p.m. during the Festival of Candles, a crowded public event where videos captured panic and gunfire as families fled the area.

Michoacán Attorney General Carlos Torres Piña said in a video statement that Manzo was taken to a hospital but died shortly after. Two suspects were detained and one assailant was killed at the scene. The attack occurred despite Manzo being under police protection.

Manzo, elected in September 2024, was one of Mexico’s few independent mayors. Uruapan, a major avocado-producing city, has long been plagued by cartel violence, including extortion of farmers and territorial disputes between criminal groups such as the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG) and local factions.

Known for his tough rhetoric against organized crime, Manzo often wore a bulletproof vest and publicly called for harsher tactics against cartels, earning the nickname “the Bukele of Mexico.”

In a September interview, he said, “I don’t want to be just another mayor on the list of those executed.”

President Claudia Sheinbaum condemned the “vile” killing and convened an emergency security cabinet meeting, pledging to bring those responsible to justice.

Governor Ramírez Bedolla also denounced the attack as “cowardly.” The governor attended Manzo’s wake on Sunday morning but was quickly escorted out after mourners began shouting at him and accusing him of responsibility for the mayor’s death.

Manzo’s killing adds to a wave of violence targeting local officials in Mexico, where more than 30 political candidates were murdered ahead of the 2024 elections and attacks on mayors have continued across several states.