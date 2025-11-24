Reggae icon Jimmy Cliff dies at 81, family announces

Reggae singer and Rock & Roll Hall of Fame member Jimmy Cliff has died, according to a statement posted by his family on the musician’s official Facebook page.

“It’s with profound sadness that I share that my husband, Jimmy Cliff, has crossed over due to a seizure followed by pneumonia,” his wife, Latifa, said in a statement on Monday. The family said they plan to release additional information at a later time.

“To all his fans around the world, please know that your support was his strength throughout his whole career,” the statement said. “He really appreciated each and every fan for their love.”

Cliff, born in Jamaica, was one of the most influential figures in reggae and ska, known for songs such as “The Harder They Come,” “Many Rivers to Cross,” and “You Can Get It If You Really Want.”

Cliff starred in the landmark 1972 film The Harder They Come, which helped bring Jamaican music to global audiences. He was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2010.

Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness said in a social media post, “Today, Jamaica pauses to honour the life of the Honourable Jimmy Cliff, OM, a true cultural giant whose music carried the heart of our nation to the world.” Holness added, “Walk good, Jimmy Cliff. Your legacy lives on in every corner of our island and in the hearts of the Jamaican people.”