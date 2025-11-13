US News
Rev. Jesse Jackson hospitalized in Chicago, family says
Rev. Jesse Jackson, the longtime civil rights leader and two-time Democratic presidential candidate, has been hospitalized in Chicago, according to his family. No details about his current condition have been released.
His hospitalization was confirmed on Wednesday, according to FOX 32, citing Jackson’s family. No further details were immediately available.
Jackson, 84, has been a central figure in American public life for more than half a century. A close associate of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. during the civil rights movement, he later founded the Rainbow/PUSH Coalition, which advocates for social justice, voter participation, and economic equality.
He launched national presidential campaigns in 1984 and 1988, becoming one of the most influential Black political leaders in the United States.
Jackson, 84, was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2015, a condition he disclosed publicly at the time. In recent years, Jackson has continued making public appearances and advocacy efforts while receiving treatment for Parkinson’s-related health challenges.
