Rev. Jesse Jackson is on a form of life support as his condition declines – CBS News

Rev. Jesse Jackson is on a “form of life support” as his condition declines at a Chicago hospital, according to CBS News.

Sources told CBS News on Sunday that Jackson, 84, has been receiving medication for several days to keep his blood pressure stable. He is reported to have brief moments of awareness but is steadily weakening at Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago.

CBS News also said friends and family from across the country have been traveling to Chicago to be at his side.

The civil rights leader is being treated for progressive supranuclear palsy, a neurological disorder that impairs movement and balance and has similarities to Parkinson’s disease.

Jackson has been a central figure in American public life for more than five decades. A close associate of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. during the civil rights movement, he later founded the Rainbow/PUSH Coalition, which focuses on social justice, voter participation, and economic equality.

He mounted two national presidential campaigns, in 1984 and 1988, and became one of the most influential Black political leaders in the United States.

No further updates on his condition have been released.