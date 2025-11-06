Rockstar delays release of Grand Theft Auto VI to November 2026

Rockstar Games has delayed the release of Grand Theft Auto VI to November 19, 2026, marking the second postponement of the highly anticipated title.

The announcement was made on Thursday. Rockstar said the additional time will allow developers to complete the game with the level of quality fans expect from the series.

“We are sorry for adding additional time to what we realize has been a long wait, but these extra months will allow us to finish the game with the level of polish you have come to expect and deserve,” Rockstar Games said in a statement. “While the wait is a little longer, we are incredibly excited for players to experience the sprawling state of Leonida and a return to modern day Vice City.”

Grand Theft Auto VI is set in the fictional state of Leonida, based on Florida, and centers on two protagonists, Lucia and Jason, in a crime story inspired by Bonnie and Clyde. The game will initially be released on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S.

Originally scheduled for Fall 2025, the game was first delayed to May 2026 before being pushed again to November. It follows Grand Theft Auto V, which launched in 2013 and became one of the best-selling games of all time, with more than 215 million copies sold.

The upcoming installment is considered one of the most anticipated video games ever, with its trailers amassing hundreds of millions of views and winning multiple awards for Most Anticipated Game.