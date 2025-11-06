Entertainment
Rockstar delays release of Grand Theft Auto VI to November 2026
Rockstar Games has delayed the release of Grand Theft Auto VI to November 19, 2026, marking the second postponement of the highly anticipated title.
The announcement was made on Thursday. Rockstar said the additional time will allow developers to complete the game with the level of quality fans expect from the series.
“We are sorry for adding additional time to what we realize has been a long wait, but these extra months will allow us to finish the game with the level of polish you have come to expect and deserve,” Rockstar Games said in a statement. “While the wait is a little longer, we are incredibly excited for players to experience the sprawling state of Leonida and a return to modern day Vice City.”
Grand Theft Auto VI is set in the fictional state of Leonida, based on Florida, and centers on two protagonists, Lucia and Jason, in a crime story inspired by Bonnie and Clyde. The game will initially be released on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S.
Originally scheduled for Fall 2025, the game was first delayed to May 2026 before being pushed again to November. It follows Grand Theft Auto V, which launched in 2013 and became one of the best-selling games of all time, with more than 215 million copies sold.
The upcoming installment is considered one of the most anticipated video games ever, with its trailers amassing hundreds of millions of views and winning multiple awards for Most Anticipated Game.
Global AI Slowdown Raises Stakes for Business Continuity and IT Operations
Why the turboprop was invented and how it became an aviation standard
Top Challenges in MD Registration and How Technology Can Help
Senate rejects measure to limit Trump’s military actions against Venezuela
Most Viewed
-
US News1 week ago
JetBlue flight diverts to Tampa after altitude drop injures at least 15
-
Breaking News2 days ago
At least 3 dead, 11 injured after UPS cargo plane crashes near Louisville airport
-
World4 days ago
Strong 6.3 earthquake strikes northern Afghanistan; felt across Pakistan
-
World4 days ago
Protesters storm government building in Mexico after killing of local mayor
-
World5 days ago
10 people stabbed on train in Huntingdon, England
-
US News1 week ago
Trump says U.S. will resume nuclear weapons testing ‘on an equal basis’
-
US News1 day ago
5 firefighters injured in vehicle explosion in the Bronx, NYC
-
US News1 week ago
Damage reported in Kilgore, Texas following tornado warning