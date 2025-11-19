Russian strike on apartment buildings kills at least 25 in western Ukraine

A Russian strike on residential buildings in western Ukraine killed at least 25 people and injured nearly a hundred more during a large-scale overnight assault, according to Ukrainian officials.

The attack occurred overnight in the city of Ternopil, where two nine-story apartment blocks suffered partial collapse and fires after being hit, according to local authorities.

Officials said residents were trapped by flames that engulfed stairwells, and search-and-rescue operations were continuing with roughly two dozen people unaccounted for.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a statement that the strike killed 25 people, including three children, and injured 93 others. Zelenskyy said emergency crews were working to reach people still trapped beneath the rubble.

Article continues below the player

“Once again, the Russians have killed innocent, peaceful people who were simply sleeping in their homes,” Zelenskyy said. “Every life matters. Every life must be protected.”

The strike in Ternopil was part of a broader attack in which Russia launched approximately 476 drones and 48 missiles across Ukraine. The city, located about 125 miles from the Polish border, is far from the front lines.

“Russia will never stop on its own. Their goal is to continue killing and destroying life in Ukraine,” Zelenskyy said.

The nationwide attack coincided with Zelenskyy’s arrival in Turkey, where he is meeting with President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan to seek further diplomatic support and international pressure on Russia.