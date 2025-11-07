Politics
Senate rejects measure to limit Trump’s military actions against Venezuela
The U.S. Senate narrowly defeated a Democratic effort to block President Trump from expanding military operations against Venezuela, rejecting the measure by a vote of 49–51.
The vote took place on Thursday. Two Republicans, Senators Rand Paul of Kentucky and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, broke with their party to support the measure, which would have required congressional authorization before any new U.S. attacks on Venezuelan territory.
Lawmakers from both parties have pressed the administration for more details on recent U.S. military strikes targeting alleged drug-smuggling operations in the Caribbean Sea and the eastern Pacific Ocean, according to The Associated Press.
The rejected measure would have effectively barred the White House from launching strikes inside Venezuela without congressional approval.
Last week, The Wall Street Journal reported that the administration was evaluating a list of possible targets in Venezuela, including airstrips, ports, and naval facilities allegedly linked to drug operations.
Since September, U.S. forces have conducted at least 16 confirmed strikes on suspected drug-smuggling vessels in the Caribbean and eastern Pacific, killing more than 60 people, according to officials. Several of the strikes took place near the Venezuelan coast.
