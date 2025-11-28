US News
Trump announces death of National Guard member shot near White House
President Trump said one of the two National Guard members shot in an ambush-style attack near the White House has died from her injuries, according to remarks he delivered on Thursday. Trump described the shooting as a “terrorist attack” and said the second Guardsman remains in critical condition.
The president said the service member who died was identified to him as Sarah Beckstrom of West Virginia, adding that he received the news just minutes before his remarks. “She just passed away… she is not with us,” Trump said. He added that the second Guardsman “is fighting for his life.”
In his remarks, Trump said the two Guardsmen were “savagely attacked” while deployed as part of the D.C. task force. “Millions of Americans are praying for those heroes and their families,” he said.
Officials said both service members were shot when a gunman came around a corner and opened fire. The suspect was also shot during the confrontation and taken into custody. Trump said the suspect is in serious condition.
Federal law enforcement officials identified the suspect as Rahmanullah Lakanwal, born February 9, 1996. Fox News reported, citing federal law enforcement sources, that Lakanwal is an Afghan national who entered the United States on September 8, 2021, under Operation Allies Welcome.
Trump said the attack showed the need for stronger control over who enters and remains in the United States. “This heinous atrocity reminds us that we don’t have a greater national security priority,” he said.
U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) announced new immigration-vetting guidance following the shooting. The policy allows negative, country-specific factors to be considered when reviewing immigration requests from applicants originating in 19 high-risk countries, including Afghanistan.
Hong Kong fire death toll rises to 94 as search continues
Trump says U.S. to begin targeting land routes used by Venezuelan traffickers
Marburg outbreak in Ethiopia rises to 12 cases and 8 deaths
