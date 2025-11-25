Politics
Trump orders review of Muslim Brotherhood chapters for possible terror designations
President Trump has signed an executive order directing top national security officials to evaluate whether certain chapters of the Muslim Brotherhood should be designated as terrorist organizations, according to the White House.
The order, signed on Monday, instructs the Secretary of State and the Secretary of the Treasury to review Muslim Brotherhood chapters in Lebanon, Egypt, and Jordan and determine whether they meet the legal criteria for designation under federal terrorism laws.
The officials must submit a joint report within 30 days and take further action within 45 days if appropriate.
According to the order, the administration cited activity by several regional chapters. The document refers to the Lebanese chapter’s armed wing joining other militant groups in launching rocket attacks inside Israel after the October 7, 2023, attack.
It also references statements by an Egyptian Brotherhood leader calling for violence against U.S. partners and reports that some Jordanian leaders have supported Hamas. These claims were included in the executive order.
The order states that U.S. policy is to work with regional partners to restrict the operations and resources of any chapters that may be designated. It directs the Secretary of State and the Secretary of the Treasury to coordinate the review with the Attorney General and the Director of National Intelligence.
The Muslim Brotherhood is a political and religious movement founded in Egypt in 1928, with branches that vary widely by country.
