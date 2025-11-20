Trump says he will meet with Zohran Mamdani at the Oval Office on Friday

President Trump said he will meet with New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani at the Oval Office on Friday.

“Communist Mayor of New York City, Zohran “Kwame” Mamdani, has asked for a meeting. We have agreed that this meeting will take place at the Oval Office on Friday,” President Trump said in a social media post on Wednesday.

Mamdani, a 33-year-old Democratic state assemblyman from Queens and self-described democratic socialist, won the New York City mayoral race on November 4, defeating independent Andrew Cuomo and Republican Curtis Sliwa. His victory makes him the first Muslim mayor in the city’s history.

In his victory speech, Mamdani addressed Trump directly, saying, “So, Donald Trump, since I know you’re watching, I have four words for you: turn the volume up.”

Article continues below the player

He cast his incoming administration as a counter to the president’s agenda, saying that if any city could show the nation how to defeat Trump, it was the city that “gave rise to him.”

Mamdani said last week that he intended to reach out to the White House because the relationship would be “critical to the success of the city.” He added that he was prepared to work with anyone if it benefited New Yorkers.

Trump indicated on Sunday that he was prepared to meet, telling reporters, “The mayor of New York, I will say, would like to meet with us. We’ll work something out,” as he prepared to return to Washington.