Politics
Trump says he will meet with Zohran Mamdani at the Oval Office on Friday
President Trump said he will meet with New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani at the Oval Office on Friday.
“Communist Mayor of New York City, Zohran “Kwame” Mamdani, has asked for a meeting. We have agreed that this meeting will take place at the Oval Office on Friday,” President Trump said in a social media post on Wednesday.
Mamdani, a 33-year-old Democratic state assemblyman from Queens and self-described democratic socialist, won the New York City mayoral race on November 4, defeating independent Andrew Cuomo and Republican Curtis Sliwa. His victory makes him the first Muslim mayor in the city’s history.
In his victory speech, Mamdani addressed Trump directly, saying, “So, Donald Trump, since I know you’re watching, I have four words for you: turn the volume up.”
He cast his incoming administration as a counter to the president’s agenda, saying that if any city could show the nation how to defeat Trump, it was the city that “gave rise to him.”
Mamdani said last week that he intended to reach out to the White House because the relationship would be “critical to the success of the city.” He added that he was prepared to work with anyone if it benefited New Yorkers.
Trump indicated on Sunday that he was prepared to meet, telling reporters, “The mayor of New York, I will say, would like to meet with us. We’ll work something out,” as he prepared to return to Washington.
Suspect in San Diego stabbing shot by authorities after fleeing into Mexico
U.S. sanctions companies and vessels accused of aiding Iranian military oil sales
Over 20 people treated after fire forces shutdown of COP30 venue in Brazil
Marburg virus outbreak in Ethiopia grows to 6 confirmed cases
Most Viewed
-
Legal3 days ago
Michigan man JD Vance sentenced to 2 years for threatening Trump and JD Vance
-
Politics5 days ago
U.S. to designate Maduro-linked Cartel de los Soles as terrorist organization
-
World1 week ago
U.S. begins Operation Southern Spear against “narco-terrorists” in the Western Hemisphere
-
Health5 days ago
Cambodia reports fatal H5N1 bird flu case in 22-year-old man
-
World2 days ago
Hurricane Melissa registered 252 mph wind gust, breaking global record
-
Legal2 days ago
Woman in critical condition after being set on fire on Chicago train
-
Legal1 week ago
Improvised explosive device detonates outside Las Vegas restaurant; no injuries
-
World1 week ago
Nationwide power outage hits Dominican Republic