Trump says U.S. to begin targeting land routes used by Venezuelan traffickers

President Trump said that the United States will soon begin targeting land routes used by Venezuelan drug traffickers, according to remarks made during a Thanksgiving call with troops.

Trump spoke on Thursday, saying service members have recently worked to deter Venezuelan traffickers from sending narcotics toward the United States. Trump said maritime routes had been heavily disrupted and claimed the United States would “start” preventing smuggling attempts by land “very soon.”

“We almost stopped [them] by sea,” Trump said. “We will be starting to stopping by land also.”

Earlier this month, Trump said he would not rule out sending U.S. troops into Venezuela, according to comments he made during an exchange with reporters at the White House. Asked if he would exclude the possibility of deploying U.S. forces on the ground, he replied, “No I don’t rule out that. I don’t rule out on anything.”

The Trump administration has recently increased pressure on Maduro’s government. Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced that the United States has designated Venezuela’s Cartel de los Soles as a Foreign Terrorist Organization, describing it as led by Maduro and senior officials involved in narcotics trafficking.

President Trump did not say when land routes would begin to be targeted, nor did he address his earlier comments indicating he was willing to speak directly with Maduro.