Trump signs order creating national “Genesis Mission” for AI research

President Trump has signed an executive order establishing a nationwide initiative to accelerate scientific research through artificial intelligence, according to the White House.

The order, signed on Monday, directs the Department of Energy to lead a program called the “Genesis Mission.” The initiative will create a unified federal platform that combines government computing systems, scientific datasets, and AI models to support research across multiple fields.

According to the order, the Department of Energy will operate a new system called the American Science and Security Platform. The agency is instructed to integrate national laboratory supercomputers, secure cloud environments, and other federal computing resources into the platform.

The Department of Energy and the White House science office are required to identify a list of national science and technology challenges for the Genesis Mission to prioritize. Those topics may include biotechnology, advanced energy research, semiconductor technology, and other areas.

Article continues below the player

The order establishes coordination among federal agencies that maintain AI-related research programs. Agencies are instructed to align datasets, share research tools, and coordinate funding opportunities where permitted by law.

The initiative also calls for new research fellowships and partnerships with universities and private companies, subject to federal security requirements.

Last week, Reuters reported that President Trump was considering a separate executive order that could direct the Justice Department to challenge certain state-level AI regulations and review whether federal funding could be restricted in some situations. The White House has not confirmed that such an order will be issued.

Since taking office in January, Trump has reversed several AI oversight policies established under the prior administration. He revoked the Biden administration’s AI safety order, removed federal testing requirements for companies, and later directed agencies to eliminate rules viewed as limiting U.S. competitiveness in the AI sector.