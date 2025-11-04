Trump threatens to cut most federal funding if Zohran Mamdani wins NYC elections

President Donald Trump said he would likely block most federal funding to New York City if Democratic candidate Zohran Mamdani wins the mayoral election, and endorsed Andrew Cuomo in the race.

In a post on Monday, Trump said he would provide only the “very minimum” of federal funds required by law if Mamdani were elected, calling him a “Communist” and warning that the city would face “total economic and social disaster” under his leadership.

“I would much rather see a Democrat, who has had a record of success, win, than a Communist with no experience and a record of complete and total failure,” Trump added. “We must also remember this — a vote for Curtis Sliwa (the Republican candidate) is a vote for Mamdani.”

“Whether you personally like Andrew Cuomo or not, you really have no choice,” Trump said. “You must vote for him, and hope he does a fantastic job. He is capable of it, Mamdani is not!”

Article continues below the player

The mayoral race is being held alongside six ballot measures to amend the city charter and state constitution. Early voting has already broken records, with younger and more progressive voters expected to make up a larger share of the electorate, according to polls.

Mamdani, a 34-year-old Queens Assemblymember and democratic socialist, holds a double-digit lead over Cuomo, according to polling averages, although surveys in recent days have shown the gap narrowing.