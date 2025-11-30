U.S. and Syrian forces destroy ISIS weapons sites in southern Syria

U.S. and Syrian government forces destroyed more than a dozen ISIS weapons storage sites in southern Syria during a series of coordinated operations, according to U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM).

The raids took place from Monday to Thursday across Syria’s Rif Damashq province, where personnel from Combined Joint Task Force–Operation Inherent Resolve worked with the Syrian Ministry of Interior to identify and eliminate the sites, CENTCOM said on Sunday. The operations included airstrikes and controlled detonations on the ground.

CENTCOM said the teams destroyed over 130 mortars and rockets, along with assault rifles, machine guns, anti-tank mines, and components used to build improvised explosive devices. Illicit drugs were also found and destroyed, according to the statement.

“This successful operation ensures gains made against ISIS are lasting and the group is not able to regenerate or export terrorist attacks to the U.S. homeland and around the world,” said Adm. Brad Cooper, CENTCOM commander. He said U.S. forces would “remain vigilant and continue to aggressively pursue ISIS remnants in Syria.”

CENTCOM established the joint task force in 2014 to support partner forces battling ISIS. The group’s territorial control collapsed in 2019, though ISIS cells remain active in parts of the country.

The latest operation follows another U.S. strike last month that killed a senior attack planner for Ansar al-Islam, an al-Qaeda-affiliated group, according to a CENTCOM announcement at the time. Officials said that ISIS and al-Qaeda-linked remnants continue operating across parts of Syria, particularly in the north and west.