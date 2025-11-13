U.S. begins Operation Southern Spear against “narco-terrorists” in the Western Hemisphere

The United States has launched a new military operation in the Western Hemisphere targeting what Secretary of War Pete Hegseth described as “narco-terrorists.”

Hegseth said Operation Southern Spear will be led by Joint Task Force Southern Spear and U.S. Southern Command (SOUTHCOM). He described the mission as an effort to “defend our Homeland,” remove “narco-terrorists from our Hemisphere,” and protect the United States from drugs entering the country.

Details about the scope of the operation and its potential targets were not released. The announcement comes amid recent briefings to President Trump on possible military options involving Venezuela, which falls under the area of responsibility of U.S. Southern Command, one of the commands leading the mission.

Since September, U.S. forces have carried out a series of strikes in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific targeting vessels linked to narcotics trafficking, according to government figures. At least 20 operations have been confirmed, resulting in over 80 deaths.

Several strikes occurred off the Venezuelan coast, with others in the Pacific waters off Mexico and Colombia. U.S. officials said the targets were operating in international waters and posed maritime threats tied to drug trafficking.

Additionally, the United States has deployed naval and air assets to the region, and Venezuela has mobilized its own forces in response.

U.S. officials have briefed President Trump regarding expanded military options involving Venezuela. The discussion included updated plans for potential operations against forces linked to the Maduro regime.

The administration has linked the broader campaign to U.S. indictments accusing Maduro and senior Venezuelan officials of drug trafficking and alleging ties to the Cartel de los Soles and the Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua.