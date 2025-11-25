U.S. MQ-9 Reaper crashes off South Korean coast during routine mission

A U.S. Air Force MQ-9 Reaper operating from Kunsan Air Base in South Korea was involved in an incident during a routine mission off the country’s western coast, according to military officials.

The incident occurred at around 4:35 a.m. local time on Monday near Maldo-ri Island, according to the Air Force’s 8th Fighter Wing. No injuries or damage to public property were reported.

Officials did not release further information about the circumstances surrounding the incident, but CNN, citing South Korean media reports, reported that the aircraft crashed.

Kunsan Air Base is located on South Korea’s western coast, about 110 miles south of Seoul. The installation hosts rotational U.S. aircraft and supports joint U.S.–South Korean operations in the region.

Article continues below the player

The MQ-9 is a remotely piloted aircraft used for intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance, and strike missions. It is a medium-altitude, long-endurance platform operated by enlisted pilots and sensor operators at ground control stations.

The 8th Fighter Wing said the circumstances surrounding the incident are under investigation.