World
U.S. strikes suspected drug-smuggling vessel in Eastern Pacific, killing 2
A new U.S. military strike destroyed a suspected drug-trafficking vessel in the Eastern Pacific, killing two people, according to Secretary of War Pete Hegseth.
“Today, at the direction of President Trump, the Department of War carried out a lethal kinetic strike on a vessel operated by a Designated Terrorist Organization (DTO),” Hegseth said in a statement on Tuesday.
“Intelligence confirmed that the vessel was involved in illicit narcotics smuggling, transiting along a known narco-trafficking route, and carrying narcotics,” Hegseth added. “The strike was conducted in international waters in the Eastern Pacific.”
Since early September there have been at least 16 confirmed operations targeting 17 vessels in the Caribbean and the Eastern Pacific, killing at least 66 people.
The strike comes as the Trump administration is reported to be developing plans for a potential mission to send U.S. troops and intelligence officers into Mexico to target drug cartels, according to NBC News. Early-stage training for such a mission has begun but that final approval has not been given.
How LED Headlights Help Prevent Accidents and Improve Night Driving
U.S. strikes suspected drug-smuggling vessel in Eastern Pacific, killing 2
Texas Amber Alert: Infant Armani Woods last seen with woman in Austin
Prop 50 passes in California, paving way for Democrats to gain House seats
Most Viewed
-
US News5 days ago
JetBlue flight diverts to Tampa after altitude drop injures at least 15
-
Breaking News7 hours ago
At least 3 dead, 11 injured after UPS cargo plane crashes near Louisville airport
-
World1 week ago
U.S. Navy helicopter and fighter jet crash in South China Sea; all crew rescued
-
World2 days ago
Strong 6.3 earthquake strikes northern Afghanistan; felt across Pakistan
-
World2 days ago
Protesters storm government building in Mexico after killing of local mayor
-
World3 days ago
10 people stabbed on train in Huntingdon, England
-
US News6 days ago
Trump says U.S. will resume nuclear weapons testing ‘on an equal basis’
-
US News1 week ago
Damage reported in Kilgore, Texas following tornado warning