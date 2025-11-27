Utah Amber Alert: Jessika Francisco abducted by sex offender in Ogden

A Utah Amber Alert has been issued for 13-year-old Jessika Francisco after she was allegedly abducted by a sex offender in Ogden, local officials say. Anyone with information is urged to call 911 immediately.

The incident happened at around 4 a.m. on Wednesday when Jessika was allegedly taken from the Ogden area in Weber County, according to the amber alert. Specific details about the circumstances of her abduction were not immediately released.

The suspect has been identified as 34-year-old Christopher Wiggins, a registered sex offender who is believed to be armed with a handgun. He’s a white male with blonde and purple colored hair, standing 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighing 120 pounds.

Wiggins is believed to have taken Jessika in a white 2013 Hyundai Sonata with Utah license plate number A999FH. It’s unknown where he might be taking her.

Jessika is described as a 13-year-old white female with blonde or strawberry hair and blue eyes, standing 4 feet 6 inches tall and weighing 90 pounds. She was last seen wearing Dr. Pepper pajama pants, a white hoodie, and pink slippers.

Anyone who sees Jessika, Wiggins, or the suspect vehicle is urged to call 911 immediately, or call Weber County law enforcement if you have any other information that could help investigators.

This is an amber alert.