Politics
War Department refers Sen. Mark Kelly for review after “illegal orders” video
The U.S. Department of War has referred Sen. Mark Kelly for review over potentially unlawful comments after he appeared in a video urging military and intelligence personnel to refuse illegal orders, according to a newly released memo.
The memorandum, released on Tuesday and signed by Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, directs the Secretary of the Navy to review comments Kelly made in the video.
The document states that the department received information about “potentially unlawful comments” and is forwarding the matter for “review, consideration, and disposition as you deem appropriate.” Hegseth asked for a briefing on the outcome by Dec. 10.
The War Department announced Monday that it had opened a formal review to determine whether Kelly, a retired Navy officer, could be recalled to active duty for possible court-martial or administrative action.
The memo comes amid escalating criticism from Hegseth, who has accused Kelly of undermining military discipline by appearing in a video in which he and five other Democratic lawmakers urged service members and intelligence personnel to refuse illegal orders.
Earlier Tuesday, responding to a photo of Kelly displaying his Navy uniform and medals, Hegseth said, “not only did your sedition video intentionally undercut good order & discipline… but you can’t even display your uniform correctly… When/if you are recalled to active duty, it’ll start with a uniform inspection.”
War Department refers Sen. Mark Kelly for review after “illegal orders” video
Oregon declares emergency after major fuel pipeline shutdown
Federal immigration operation sparks confrontations in St. Paul, Minnesota
U.S. MQ-9 Reaper crashes off South Korean coast during routine mission
Most Viewed
-
World2 days ago
Ethiopian volcano erupts for first time in thousands of years
-
Legal1 week ago
Michigan man JD Vance sentenced to 2 years for threatening Trump and JD Vance
-
Politics1 week ago
U.S. to designate Maduro-linked Cartel de los Soles as terrorist organization
-
Health1 week ago
Cambodia reports fatal H5N1 bird flu case in 22-year-old man
-
Legal6 days ago
Woman in critical condition after being set on fire on Chicago train
-
World6 days ago
Hurricane Melissa registered 252 mph wind gust, breaking global record
-
Politics1 week ago
Epstein survivors release PSA calling on Congress to release all files
-
Legal5 days ago
Suspect in San Diego stabbing shot by authorities after fleeing into Mexico