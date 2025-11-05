Politics
Zohran Mamdani projected to win New York City mayor’s race
Democrat Zohran Mamdani is projected to win New York City’s mayoral election, defeating independent Andrew Cuomo and Republican Curtis Sliwa in one of the most closely watched races of 2025, according to Decision Desk HQ (DDHQ) and NBC News.
At 9:30 p.m. Eastern Time, early results showed Mamdani leading with 50.5% of the vote to Cuomo’s 41.4% and Sliwa’s 7.5%, with more than 1.7 million votes counted, according to DDHQ. Turnout surpassed 2 million ballots citywide, the highest in a New York City mayoral race since 1969.
The election was held to replace term-limited incumbent Eric Adams, who left office following a series of corruption scandals and an unsuccessful bid for re-election.
Mamdani, a 33-year-old Democratic state assemblyman from Queens and self-described democratic socialist, will become the first Muslim mayor in New York City’s history.
Cuomo, seeking a political comeback after resigning as governor in 2021 amid sexual harassment allegations, ran as an independent backed by moderate Democrats and high-profile national figures, most notable President Trump.
On the eve of the election, Trump publicly endorsed Cuomo in a lengthy post, calling Democratic nominee Zohran Mamdani a “Communist” and warning that New York City would face “total economic and social disaster” under his leadership.
Trump said he would provide only the “very minimum” of federal funds required by law if Mamdani were elected, urging voters to support Cuomo instead.
Mamdani’s projected victory follows Democratic wins in both the Virginia and New Jersey gubernatorial races.
Zohran Mamdani projected to win New York City mayor’s race
Democrat Mikie Sherrill projected to win New Jersey governor’s race
Abigail Spanberger projected to win Virginia governor’s race, flipping seat for Democrats
At least 3 dead, 11 injured after UPS cargo plane crashes near Louisville airport
Most Viewed
-
US News5 days ago
JetBlue flight diverts to Tampa after altitude drop injures at least 15
-
Breaking News6 hours ago
At least 3 dead, 11 injured after UPS cargo plane crashes near Louisville airport
-
World1 week ago
U.S. Navy helicopter and fighter jet crash in South China Sea; all crew rescued
-
World2 days ago
Strong 6.3 earthquake strikes northern Afghanistan; felt across Pakistan
-
World2 days ago
Protesters storm government building in Mexico after killing of local mayor
-
World3 days ago
10 people stabbed on train in Huntingdon, England
-
US News6 days ago
Trump says U.S. will resume nuclear weapons testing ‘on an equal basis’
-
US News1 week ago
Damage reported in Kilgore, Texas following tornado warning