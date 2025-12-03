11 injured after city bus crashes into building in Oakland, California

Eleven people were injured when a city bus collided with an SUV and slammed into a building in Oakland, California, according to local authorities and regional transit officials.

The crash occurred at about 1:15 p.m. on Tuesday near 68th Avenue and Foothill Boulevard, according to the Oakland Fire Department.

A spokesperson for AC Transit, the regional bus system, said that the bus was heading toward downtown Oakland when a white SUV crossed in front of it near the intersection, leading to a collision that pushed the bus over the curb and into All Bout Cars Auto Body & Repair, according to the East Bay Times.

All nine people on board the bus were taken to hospitals with injuries described as minor. Two passengers from the SUV were also injured.

Firefighters rescued the bus driver through one of the vehicle’s windows, but officials did not release details about the driver’s condition.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, and officials said crews have cleared the scene. A structural engineer was requested to evaluate damage to the impacted building.