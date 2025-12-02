11 injured when school bus overturns in Durham County, North Carolina

A school bus overturned on a rural road in northern Durham County, North Carolina, injuring several students and the driver, according to local officials.

The crash occurred on Monday at the intersection of South Lowell Road and Johnson Mill Road, an area north of the city of Durham near the community of Bahama, according to the Durham County Sheriff’s Office.

Durham Public Schools told local media that 20 students were on board. Ten were taken to hospitals for evaluation, and the driver was also transported for medical treatment. Officials did not immediately release additional details about their conditions.

A North Carolina state trooper told WTVD that the bus was traveling south on Johnson Mill Road when it veered off the right side, made a sharp turn, and flipped. Troopers said the rear of the bus was damaged in the crash and confirmed that the driver was cited for failure to maintain lane control.

Parents who spoke with WTVD said the students on board were from Mangum Elementary School in the nearby community of Bahama.

“We are relieved to learn that our scholars are being treated for minor injuries,” Durham Public Schools Superintendent Anthony Lewis told WTVD. “The accident is under investigation, and our students are being released to their families.”

The Durham County Sheriff’s Office said the North Carolina Highway Patrol is leading the investigation.