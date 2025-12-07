14 injured in school bus crash in Lakewood, Colorado

At least 14 people were injured, including several in critical condition, when a school bus and another vehicle crashed near Denver, Colorado, according to officials. Authorities said the crash involved at least one person being ejected.

The Lakewood Police Department said the collision was reported at approximately 7:33 p.m. on Saturday at Kipling Parkway and West 6th Avenue. Police said several people from both vehicles were transported to area hospitals.

West Metro Fire Rescue said on Sunday that 14 people were transported to hospitals, including five in critical condition and nine with non-critical injuries, CBS News Colorado reported.

Mesa County Valley School District 51 in Grand Junction said that the bus was a school activity vehicle carrying students and coaches from Central High School following a wrestling tournament in the Denver area, according to CBS News Colorado.

Article continues below the player

The school district said 11 students and two coaches were taken to hospitals and that their families had been notified.

The Lakewood Police Department said its Traffic Unit is investigating whether speed or alcohol contributed to the crash. Officials said the families of those involved are requesting privacy.