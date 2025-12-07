US News
14 injured in school bus crash in Lakewood, Colorado
At least 14 people were injured, including several in critical condition, when a school bus and another vehicle crashed near Denver, Colorado, according to officials. Authorities said the crash involved at least one person being ejected.
The Lakewood Police Department said the collision was reported at approximately 7:33 p.m. on Saturday at Kipling Parkway and West 6th Avenue. Police said several people from both vehicles were transported to area hospitals.
West Metro Fire Rescue said on Sunday that 14 people were transported to hospitals, including five in critical condition and nine with non-critical injuries, CBS News Colorado reported.
Mesa County Valley School District 51 in Grand Junction said that the bus was a school activity vehicle carrying students and coaches from Central High School following a wrestling tournament in the Denver area, according to CBS News Colorado.
The school district said 11 students and two coaches were taken to hospitals and that their families had been notified.
The Lakewood Police Department said its Traffic Unit is investigating whether speed or alcohol contributed to the crash. Officials said the families of those involved are requesting privacy.
Cambodia and Thailand trade accusations after new clashes along disputed border
Mexico opens terrorism investigation after car bomb explosion kills 5
Trump says Netflix–Warner Bros. acquisition could raise market-share concerns
At least 9 inmates found dead at Ecuador prison
Most Viewed
-
Health4 days ago
France confirms 2 MERS coronavirus cases in returning travelers
-
Health6 days ago
8 kittens die of H5N1 bird flu in the Netherlands
-
Entertainment4 days ago
Joey Valence & Brae criticize DHS over unauthorized use of their music
-
Legal1 week ago
15 people shot, 4 killed, at birthday party in Stockton, California
-
US News6 days ago
Fire breaks out at Raleigh Convention Center in North Carolina
-
US News1 day ago
Magnitude 7.0 earthquake strikes near Alaska–Canada border
-
Health5 days ago
Ethiopia reports new case in Marburg virus outbreak
-
Legal3 days ago
Woman detained after firing gun outside Los Angeles County Museum of Art