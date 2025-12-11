22 killed in collapse of two residential buildings in Fez, Morocco

At least 22 people were killed when two adjoining residential buildings collapsed in the city of Fez, in Morocco, according to local authorities. Nearly 20 others were injured.

The incident occurred at around 11:20 p.m. on Wednesday in the Al Moustakbal neighborhood of Fez, a major city in northern Morocco, where two four-story residential buildings housing several families collapsed.

Authorities said emergency crews secured the surrounding area, evacuated nearby homes, and began search operations to locate anyone who might still be trapped under the debris. Sixteen people were injured and taken to a local hospital for treatment.

According to Morocco World News, one of the buildings was unoccupied, while the other contained residents from multiple families. Officials said the occupied building was hosting an “aaqiqah” celebration, a traditional gathering marking the birth of a child, when the collapse occurred.

According to Morocco World News, the buildings were constructed through “self-construction” initiatives under a government program. A technical assessment has been assigned to a consulting firm to determine the causes of the collapse and identify any structural or administrative failures.

Search and clearance operations were continuing on Wednesday as officials worked to confirm whether additional victims remained unaccounted for.