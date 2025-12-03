US News
3 officers injured in Omaha shootout, suspect killed
A suspect was shot and killed and three Omaha police officers were injured after gunfire erupted at a gas station in the city’s south side, according to police. A man was also wounded in an earlier shooting linked to the same suspect.
The shooting occurred on Wednesday at the QuikTrip near 33rd and L Street after officers tracked a vehicle linked to an earlier shooting, according to Police Chief Todd Schmaderer.
Police Chief Schmaderer said the incident began around noon at Phil’s Foodway at 30th and Ames Avenue, where a white male in his 50s was shot several times in the chest by a Hispanic male in his late 20s.
Detectives obtained a license plate number at that scene and followed the suspect’s vehicle to the QuikTrip. Schmaderer said officers watched the suspect enter the store’s restroom and, when he came out, began firing at them.
Two officers were struck by gunfire and a third was hit by shrapnel. The suspect was shot when officers returned fire and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Schmaderer.
News Channel Nebraska reported that the injured officers’ wounds are considered non-life-threatening.
The condition of the initial shooting victim has not been released, and authorities have not said whether there was any connection between the suspect and that victim or what led to the first shooting.
“This is a very dangerous day involving this suspect and the city of Omaha,” Schmaderer said. “[The suspect] shot a citizen of our community and shot at several law enforcement officers.”
Omaha Mayor John Ewing Jr. expressed concern for the initial victim, saying he appeared to have been “just grocery shopping” when he was shot. Ewing said he was thankful that additional injuries were not reported during the exchange of gunfire.
Witness footage from the scene recorded numerous gunshots at the QuikTrip and showed officers carrying one of the wounded officers to a police vehicle.
Police said the investigation remains active and that additional information will be released when available.
