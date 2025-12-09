Dashcam video shows plane hitting car during emergency landing on I-95 in Florida

Dashcam footage has been released showing a small plane striking a vehicle during an emergency landing on Interstate 95 in Brevard County, Florida, that left one person injured.

The footage was recorded on Monday night along I-95 in the Melbourne–Viera area. The video, posted by Spectrum News and credited to James Coffey, shows the plane suddenly appearing in front of the driver’s dashcam, descending toward the roadway before dropping lower and colliding with a vehicle just ahead.

The car struck by the aircraft was a 2023 Toyota Camry driven by a 57-year-old woman, according to Florida Highway Patrol (FHP). She was taken to Viera Hospital with minor injuries. The plane was occupied by a 27-year-old pilot from Orlando and a 27-year-old passenger from Temple Terrace, both of whom declined medical transport.

Both the plane and the vehicle sustained significant damage. The footage shows the aircraft coming to rest in the median while the driver recording stops behind it.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), the plane involved was a Beechcraft 55 that attempted to land on I-95 after the pilot reported engine issues.