Death toll in Hong Kong residential complex rises to 151

The death toll from the fire that swept through several residential towers in Hong Kong has risen to 151 after police recovered additional bodies during ongoing search operations, according to officials.

The update was announced on Monday, when senior officers said search teams had entered the final two fire-damaged buildings in the Wang Fuk Court complex in the New Territories area. Officials said the structures were not fully stable, but teams were able to access units deemed safe enough for entry.

Officials described the conditions inside the buildings as extremely severe because it was amongst the first blocks to catch fire. They said some victims were burned beyond recognition.

Authorities said 104 of the dead have been identified. More than 30 people who were previously reported missing remain unaccounted for. Chief Superintendent Tsang Shuk-yin said the condition of the building and the severity of the burns mean that not all victims may be recoverable.

The blaze began on Wednesday afternoon and spread rapidly through the Wang Fuk Court complex, located in Hong Kong’s New Territories district. Authorities have said the fire moved quickly due to flammable exterior insulation installed during building repairs.

Hong Kong’s anti-corruption agency has arrested 13 people in connection with the disaster, including the directors of the construction firm involved and an engineering consultant, according to officials.