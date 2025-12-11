Legal
FBI seeks 2023 suspect who killed 2 women at Washington bar and fled to Mexico
Federal authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating Samuel Ramirez Jr., who is wanted in the killings of two women and the wounding of a third person during a 2023 shooting at a bar in Federal Way, Washington, according to the FBI.
The incident occurred on May 21, 2023, at the Stars Bar and Grill, where two female victims were fatally shot and another person was injured. The FBI said Ramirez fled the state shortly after the shooting.
According to the bureau, Ramirez traveled to Lake Havasu City, Arizona, and was then taken into Tijuana, Mexico, by his parents on May 23, 2023.
A state arrest warrant was issued the following day by the King County Superior Court, charging Ramirez with murder in the first and second degrees and attempted murder. On November 14, 2025, a federal warrant was issued in the Western District of Washington after Ramirez was charged with unlawful flight to avoid prosecution.
Local officials previously identified the victims as Katie Duhnke and Jessyca Hohn, who both worked at the bar.
The FBI said Ramirez should be considered armed and dangerous. He has ties to multiple locations, including Lake Havasu City, Arizona; Compton, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; and the Mexican states of Jalisco and Sinaloa.
The FBI released a wanted poster showing several recent photographs of Ramirez, including images of tattoos on multiple parts of his body, such as a lion’s face on his right wrist and forearm. The poster lists him as 6 feet tall, about 200 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.
A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered for information leading to Ramirez’s location, arrest, and conviction. Officials asked anyone with information to contact the FBI, or the nearest American embassy or consulate.
FBI Seattle has issued a wanted poster with up to a $25K reward for information leading to the location, arrest, and conviction, of Samuel Ramirez Jr., wanted for unlawful flight to avoid prosecution on murder charges. A Spanish translation of the poster is also available.… pic.twitter.com/NFiUTqmCU9— FBI Seattle (@FBISeattle) December 10, 2025
