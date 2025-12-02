Fire breaks out at Raleigh Convention Center in North Carolina

A large fire broke out Monday night at the Raleigh Convention Center in downtown Raleigh, North Carolina, according to local media and footage from the scene. No injuries have been reported.

The fire was reported at the facility located at 500 South Salisbury Street, where flames and thick black smoke were seen rising from the roof. As of 10 p.m. ET, the fire appeared to be largely under control, with white smoke continuing to pour from the building and no large flames visible.

WRAL reported that crews had “knocked down” the fire, though operations were continuing. Officials said the fire followed a “natural gas incident.”

City spokesperson Julia Milstead told WRAL that there were no injuries and that security personnel inside the building were able to evacuate safely. She said the damage appeared to be limited mostly to the roof, with no indication of interior damage.

Earlier images from the scene showed flames breaking through the roof as a thick column of dark smoke rose above the building. Later footage showed the fire subsiding, with a broad plume of lighter smoke drifting over the downtown area.

The Raleigh Convention Center is one of the city’s major event facilities, hosting conferences, exhibitions, and large public gatherings throughout the year. It sits in the heart of downtown near several hotels and government buildings.