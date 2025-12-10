Florida sues Starbucks over alleged DEI hiring and promotion policies

Florida has filed a lawsuit against Starbucks, alleging that the company used diversity, equity and inclusion practices that violated state civil rights laws, according to officials.

The lawsuit was announced on Wednesday in a video posted by Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier. He said his office is challenging the company’s hiring and promotion practices.

“Today I’m announcing that my office is suing Starbucks for using DEI policies that cross the line into illegal race-based quotas,” Uthmeier said. “Starbucks made DEI more than a slogan, they turned it into a mandatory hiring and promotion system based on race.”

Uthmeier said the company set numerical workforce targets and tied executive bonuses to those goals. “That is brazen discrimination and it is against the law,” he said. “DEI can never be an excuse to violate someone’s civil rights, every worker deserves to be hired on merit, qualifications and character, not race.”

In a statement, a Starbucks spokesperson said the company disagrees with the allegations. “We disagree. We are deeply committed to creating opportunity for every single one of our partners (employees). Our programs and benefits are open to everyone and lawful. Our hiring practices are inclusive, fair and competitive, and designed to ensure the strongest candidate for every job, every time,” the spokesperson said.