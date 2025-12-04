Politics
Grand jury declines to indict NY Attorney General Letitia James for a 2nd time
A federal grand jury has declined to indict New York Attorney General Letitia James after prosecutors asked it to reconsider a mortgage-fraud case that was dismissed two weeks ago, according to reports from NBC News and CNN.
A person familiar with the matter told NBC News that the Justice Department was unable to secure an indictment in the renewed presentation of the case.
CNN reported that the same grand jury reviewed the allegations for a second time, 10 days after a federal judge threw out the original charges, and again declined to return an indictment. Another source familiar with the case told CNN that the development should not be interpreted as a final outcome, noting that prosecutors could attempt to seek an indictment a third time.
The new setback comes three days after reports that the Justice Department was preparing to bring fresh charges against both Letitia James and former FBI Director James Comey, whose original indictments were dismissed by Senior U.S. District Judge Cameron McGowan Currie.
Judge McGowan ruled that Lindsey Halligan, the interim U.S. Attorney who presented the original cases, lacked lawful authority to serve in that role, voiding all actions she had taken.
The judge dismissed both cases without prejudice, allowing prosecutors to refile them with proper authorization.
President Trump, speaking aboard Air Force One last week, said the dismissed indictments were the result of a “technicality” and that prosecutors retained “a lot of options.” He noted that the court did not bar the government from refiling or appealing the cases.
The initial indictment against Letitia James accused her of bank fraud and making false statements in connection with a mortgage application. Comey had been charged with making false statements to Congress and obstructing a congressional proceeding.
