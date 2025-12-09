Entertainment
Jimmy Kimmel extends contract with ABC through 2027
Jimmy Kimmel will remain on ABC through at least May 2027 under a one-year contract extension, according to a statement from the network.
ABC said the extension was finalized on Monday, though additional terms of the agreement were not released. Kimmel’s renewal follows the resolution of a dispute in September involving major broadcast groups.
Nexstar Media Group and Sinclair Broadcast Group temporarily preempted “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” on their ABC affiliates after criticizing remarks Kimmel made about the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk.
Both companies said they suspended the program out of concern for what they described as inappropriate commentary. The preemptions were lifted on September 26, when Sinclair and Nexstar announced they would restore the program to their ABC stations.
Sinclair said it acted after receiving “thoughtful feedback from viewers, advertisers, and community leaders.” Nexstar said discussions with executives at The Walt Disney Company led to what it described as “a constructive approach to addressing our concerns.”
