Joey Valence & Brae criticize DHS over unauthorized use of their music

The music duo Joey Valence & Brae denounced the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) for using their song without permission in a video promoting ICE, the second such complaint this week after singer Sabrina Carpenter objected to her music being used in a White House post.

“I’m disgusted to see our music was used without our knowledge or consent to promote I.C.E.,” Joey Valence said in a social media post on Wednesday. “To be clear this video does NOT represent my OR JVB’s thoughts or beliefs in any form and we are actively working to have it taken down.”

The clip, posted on official Department of Homeland Security accounts, shows ICE personnel at the agency’s facility in Buffalo, New York, along with still images of agents and armored vehicles, all edited to the song “Hooligang” by Joey Valence & Brae, and ending with the DHS seal and the website “JOIN.ICE.GOV.”

The controversy follows similar disputes in recent days involving unauthorized use of creative works by federal agencies and members of the Trump administration.

On Tuesday, singer Sabrina Carpenter condemned the White House for pairing her song “Juno” with footage promoting federal immigration raids, calling the post “evil and disgusting.” Her response drew more than 1.5 million likes, far exceeding engagement on the original post.

The publisher of the Franklin the Turtle children’s series also issued a statement this week after Secretary of War Pete Hegseth shared an edited image made to resemble a mock book cover titled “Franklin Targets Narco Terrorists,” which depicted Franklin firing a weapon from a helicopter.

The publisher said it “strongly condemn[s] any denigrating, violent, or unauthorized use of Franklin’s name or image.”