Politics
Justice Department preparing new indictments against Comey and Letitia James
The Justice Department is preparing to present a new indictment against former FBI Director James Comey and is expected to do the same for New York Attorney General Letitia James, according to CNN.
The developments come one week after a federal judge dismissed the original indictments against both officials. Senior U.S. District Judge Cameron McGowan Currie ruled that Lindsey Halligan, the interim U.S. Attorney who signed and presented the cases to a grand jury, lacked lawful authority to serve in the role.
The decision voided all actions she had taken, including the indictments, but the judge dismissed the cases without prejudice, allowing prosecutors to refile charges with proper authorization.
Prosecutors could bring the Comey case to a grand jury in the Eastern District of Virginia as early as this week, according to CNN, citing people familiar with the matter.
President Trump addressed the ruling last week while speaking aboard Air Force One. He praised Halligan and said prosecutors retained “a lot of options” following the dismissal.
“They got out on a technicality, and you’ll see what happens from here on,” Trump said. He noted that the court did not prohibit refiling or appealing the cases.
The initial charges against Comey accused the former FBI director of making false statements to Congress and obstructing a congressional proceeding. Letitia James had been charged with bank fraud and making false statements related to a mortgage application.
11 injured when school bus overturns in Durham County, North Carolina
Landslide sinks boats in Peru, leaving at least 12 dead and 30 missing
Justice Department preparing new indictments against Comey and Letitia James
8 kittens die of H5N1 bird flu in the Netherlands
Most Viewed
-
World1 week ago
Ethiopian volcano erupts for first time in thousands of years
-
Legal5 days ago
Utah Amber Alert: Jessika Francisco abducted by sex offender in Ogden
-
US News4 days ago
Explosion destroys home in Oakland, Maine; at least 1 injured
-
Health5 days ago
Mexico’s September human bird flu case confirmed as H5N2
-
Legal1 day ago
15 people shot, 4 killed, at birthday party in Stockton, California
-
World5 days ago
Woman killed, man seriously injured in shark attack on Australia’s NSW coast
-
Health4 days ago
Marburg outbreak in Ethiopia rises to 12 cases and 8 deaths
-
US News4 days ago
Earthquakes rattle area between Salinas and Hollister, California