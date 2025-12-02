World
Landslide sinks boats in Peru, leaving at least 12 dead and 30 missing
A landslide at a river port in the Peruvian Amazon killed 12 people and left at least 30 missing after multiple passenger boats were dragged underwater, according to regional authorities in Peru.
The incident occurred early Monday at around 5 a.m. at the port of Iparía, a remote community in the Ucayali region of eastern Peru, when a section of riverbank suddenly collapsed and pulled several boats into the Ucayali River, according to regional police.
Peruvian media reported at least 12 deaths, including four children, with approximately 30 people still unaccounted for.
Health authorities said 20 people were injured in the accident. According to the Ministry of Health, four of the injured remain under evaluation at the Iparía Health Center, where medical staff are providing specialized care. Other survivors were treated and released.
Local officials said the vessels had arrived from the city of Pucallpa and other nearby areas to drop off passengers and cargo. Authorities did not release additional details about how the collapse unfolded.
The boats were carrying farmers, Indigenous families, teachers, health workers, and residents traveling to small communities along the river. One vessel was completely submerged, while another boat sustained significant damage as the riverbank gave way.
The port of Iparía, located in Coronel Portillo Province, serves as a transit point for rural and Indigenous communities along the upper Ucayali River.
