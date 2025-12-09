US News
Magnitude 3.7 earthquake rattles Kansas, strongest in state this year
A magnitude 3.7 earthquake was reported in Kansas, according to preliminary data. Residents described feeling light shaking.
The earthquake occurred at 9:39 p.m. on Monday and was centered in central Kansas, according to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS). It struck at a shallow depth of 6.2 miles.
USGS data placed the epicenter about 4 miles southwest of Gypsum and 12 miles southeast of Salina, a small city north of Wichita and east of Topeka.
Light shaking was reported near the epicenter. “Call me crazy but I think we just had a decent size earthquake in Salina, KS,” resident Dominick Tatum wrote in a social media post.
Kansas is not widely known for earthquake activity, but seismicity in parts of the state has increased in recent years due to what experts describe as induced earthquakes, often linked to the deep injection of wastewater from oil and gas operations.
More than 60 earthquakes of magnitude 2.5 or greater have been recorded in Kansas so far in 2025, according to USGS data. Monday’s magnitude 3.7 event is the strongest reported in the state this year.
Magnitude 3.7 earthquake rattles Kansas, strongest in state this year
Jimmy Kimmel extends contract with ABC through 2027
Death toll rises to 13 in riot at Ecuador’s Machala prison
UK identifies new recombinant mpox strain in traveler returning from Asia
Most Viewed
-
Health5 days ago
France confirms 2 MERS coronavirus cases in returning travelers
-
Health1 week ago
8 kittens die of H5N1 bird flu in the Netherlands
-
Entertainment5 days ago
Joey Valence & Brae criticize DHS over unauthorized use of their music
-
Legal1 week ago
15 people shot, 4 killed, at birthday party in Stockton, California
-
US News2 days ago
Magnitude 7.0 earthquake strikes near Alaska–Canada border
-
US News1 week ago
Fire breaks out at Raleigh Convention Center in North Carolina
-
Legal4 days ago
Woman detained after firing gun outside Los Angeles County Museum of Art
-
Health6 days ago
Ethiopia reports new case in Marburg virus outbreak