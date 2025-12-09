Magnitude 3.7 earthquake rattles Kansas, strongest in state this year

A magnitude 3.7 earthquake was reported in Kansas, according to preliminary data. Residents described feeling light shaking.

The earthquake occurred at 9:39 p.m. on Monday and was centered in central Kansas, according to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS). It struck at a shallow depth of 6.2 miles.

USGS data placed the epicenter about 4 miles southwest of Gypsum and 12 miles southeast of Salina, a small city north of Wichita and east of Topeka.

Light shaking was reported near the epicenter. “Call me crazy but I think we just had a decent size earthquake in Salina, KS,” resident Dominick Tatum wrote in a social media post.

Kansas is not widely known for earthquake activity, but seismicity in parts of the state has increased in recent years due to what experts describe as induced earthquakes, often linked to the deep injection of wastewater from oil and gas operations.

More than 60 earthquakes of magnitude 2.5 or greater have been recorded in Kansas so far in 2025, according to USGS data. Monday’s magnitude 3.7 event is the strongest reported in the state this year.