Man killed and another injured in unprovoked knife attacks aboard New Zealand bus

A man was killed and another was seriously injured in two unprovoked knife attacks aboard a public bus in east Auckland, New Zealand, according to police. The suspect fled on foot and remains at large.

Police said the assaults occurred on Monday evening on a Route 76 bus traveling from the Glen Innes area toward Ōrākei. Detective Inspector Glenn Baldwin said officers were notified by ambulance crews at about 8 p.m. after reports of two separate attacks committed by the same passenger.

According to police, the suspect boarded the bus shortly before 8 p.m. The first victim, a man in his 50s, boarded a few minutes later and was attacked as he attempted to exit the bus. He suffered a fatal knife wound but managed to flee the bus before collapsing. He was taken to a hospital and later died from his injuries.

The bus continued its route until approximately 8:09 p.m., when a second passenger, a man in his 40s, boarded. Baldwin said the suspect approached the man at the back of the bus and initiated “an unprovoked assault,” producing a knife during the confrontation.

The victim, another passenger, and the bus driver were able to escape. The second victim was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries and is reported to be in stable condition.

The suspect exited the bus shortly afterward and was last seen running from the area. No arrests have been announced.

“I’m appalled at the unprovoked violence used by this offender against two men who have done absolutely nothing wrong, and one has tragically and needlessly lost his life,” Baldwin said. “I can advise the community that we are following positive lines of enquiry to identify this man, and our priority this morning is to locate and arrest him.”