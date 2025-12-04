Legal
Man killed in targeted shooting at MGM National Harbor Casino in Maryland
A man was shot and killed in what police described as a targeted attack inside the food court at MGM National Harbor Hotel & Casino in Maryland, according to officials.
The shooting occurred late Wednesday morning at the casino and resort complex in Oxon Hill, just south of Washington, D.C., according to Prince George’s County Police Chief George Nade. Police said the victim was found in the food court and died at the scene.
Chief Nade said the victim is an adult male believed to be in his 20s. He said investigators determined the shooting was targeted and not random.
“It appeared they were looking for this person, chased them down and the shooting occurred right there in the food court,” Nade said. No other injuries were reported.
Nade said the victim was ordering food when the suspect approached and immediately began shooting. He said video showed the suspect had been in the parking lot for several minutes before going inside. Police believe the gunman fled the scene in a car.
Local schools were briefly placed on lockdown as a precaution while officers confirmed the suspect was not on foot in the area, according to Nade. He said there is no active threat to the community. Police said they are working to determine whether the victim was armed.
MGM National Harbor remained open on Wednesday, with the food court area closed for the investigation. Nade said the complex is “such a big area” that the rest of the property was not affected.
Police said they are still searching for the suspect and that additional information will be released when available.
3 officers injured in Omaha shootout, suspect killed
