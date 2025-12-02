More than 1,270 dead from cyclones in South and Southeast Asia

Two major storm systems that struck South and Southeast Asia have killed more than 1,270 people and left hundreds missing as rescue operations continue, according to regional disaster agencies.

In Sri Lanka, authorities said the death toll from Cyclone Ditwah has risen to 390 after days of flooding and landslides across all 25 districts. At least 352 people remain missing, according to disaster management officials.

More than 1.1 million people have been affected nationwide, and initial assessments indicate over 15,000 homes have been destroyed, with significant damage reported to the rail network, power grid, and other key infrastructure, according to the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA).

India has reported three deaths linked to the storm as it passed near the country’s southern coast, according to local authorities.

A separate system, Cyclone Senyar, has caused heavy casualties in Indonesia, Thailand, and Malaysia. As of Monday, Indonesian officials reported 614 deaths, 449 missing, and more than 2,600 people injured across several provinces. Authorities said approximately 2.8 million people have been affected and thousands of homes damaged.

Thailand has confirmed 267 deaths across multiple provinces. Officials there have not provided an estimate of missing persons. Local reports have accused the Thai government of underreporting the scale of the disaster, with some suggesting the true number of fatalities could be significantly higher.

Malaysia has reported three deaths linked to Cyclone Senyar.Meteorological agencies said Cyclone Senyar weakened as it moved along the Sumatran coast before making a second landfall in Peninsular Malaysia. They noted the system was exceptionally rare, forming near the Equator in the Strait of Malacca