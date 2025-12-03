World
Over 30 injured in tram collision in southern Poland
A tram collision in the city of Kraków in southern Poland injured dozens of people and left one operator in serious condition, according to local transit officials.
The crash occurred on Wednesday evening on Bieńczycka Street in the Nowa Huta district, a large residential area in eastern Kraków, when a Tram Line 5 vehicle struck a stationary set of wagons, according to the city’s transit authority.
Officials said 35 people received assistance at the scene and 11 were taken to hospitals. Authorities did not release additional details about how the collision unfolded.
The city’s transit authority identified the most seriously injured person as the operator of Tram Line 5, who was taken to a hospital and is in serious condition.
Photos released by local authorities showed the front section of the Tram Line 5 vehicle heavily damaged, with its cab crushed and debris scattered along the tracks.
The agency said that rescue workers and firefighters responded to the scene and that “we do not yet know the cause of this accident,” adding that police are leading the investigation.
3 officers injured in Omaha shootout, suspect killed
Trump pardons Rep. Henry Cuellar and his wife after corruption convictions
Over 30 injured in tram collision in southern Poland
Thunderbirds F-16 crashes near Trona Airport in California; pilot ejects safely
Most Viewed
-
Health2 days ago
8 kittens die of H5N1 bird flu in the Netherlands
-
Legal7 days ago
Utah Amber Alert: Jessika Francisco abducted by sex offender in Ogden
-
US News6 days ago
Explosion destroys home in Oakland, Maine; at least 1 injured
-
Health7 days ago
Mexico’s September human bird flu case confirmed as H5N2
-
Legal3 days ago
15 people shot, 4 killed, at birthday party in Stockton, California
-
World1 week ago
Woman killed, man seriously injured in shark attack on Australia’s NSW coast
-
US News2 days ago
Fire breaks out at Raleigh Convention Center in North Carolina
-
Health6 days ago
Marburg outbreak in Ethiopia rises to 12 cases and 8 deaths