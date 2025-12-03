Over 30 injured in tram collision in southern Poland

A tram collision in the city of Kraków in southern Poland injured dozens of people and left one operator in serious condition, according to local transit officials.

The crash occurred on Wednesday evening on Bieńczycka Street in the Nowa Huta district, a large residential area in eastern Kraków, when a Tram Line 5 vehicle struck a stationary set of wagons, according to the city’s transit authority.

Officials said 35 people received assistance at the scene and 11 were taken to hospitals. Authorities did not release additional details about how the collision unfolded.

The city’s transit authority identified the most seriously injured person as the operator of Tram Line 5, who was taken to a hospital and is in serious condition.

Photos released by local authorities showed the front section of the Tram Line 5 vehicle heavily damaged, with its cab crushed and debris scattered along the tracks.

The agency said that rescue workers and firefighters responded to the scene and that “we do not yet know the cause of this accident,” adding that police are leading the investigation.