Peacekeeper charged in June shooting at Salt Lake City’s No Kings rally

A volunteer peacekeeper has been charged with manslaughter in the June shooting that killed a bystander at Salt Lake City’s No Kings rally, while prosecutors declined charges against a second man connected to the incident, according to officials.

The charge was announced on Wednesday, when Salt Lake County District Attorney Sim Gill said 44-year-old Matthew Scott Alder faces one count of second-degree felony manslaughter in the death of 39-year-old Arthur Folasa Ah Loo.

The shooting occurred on June 14 near downtown Salt Lake City during the large No Kings protest, part of nationwide demonstrations against the Trump administration. Ah Loo was killed when gunfire erupted near 151 South State Street, and police said he was an innocent bystander participating in the event when he was struck.

According to police, the gunfire began when two volunteer peacekeepers confronted 24-year-old Arturo Roberto Gamboa after allegedly seeing him with an AR-15-style rifle. Police said at the time that Gamboa appeared to run toward the crowd while holding the rifle in a firing position after being ordered to drop it.

One of the peacekeepers opened fire, hitting Gamboa and unintentionally wounding Ah Loo. Officers recovered an AR-15-style rifle, a gas mask, and a backpack near where Gamboa was found.

Gamboa survived and was taken into custody that day. Both peacekeepers were detained for questioning as part of the investigation, and prosecutors have now charged one of them. District Attorney Gill said charges screened against Gamboa were declined.