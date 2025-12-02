Police officer shot in Port St. Lucie, Florida

A police officer in Port St. Lucie, Florida, was shot during an incident in a residential and commercial area near Interstate 95, according to local officials.

The shooting occurred Monday evening in the area of Tradition Parkway and Gatlin Boulevard, according to WPTV, citing the Port St. Lucie Police Department. Authorities said the officer was taken to HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital in Fort Pierce.

Officials did not release the officer’s condition, the extent of the injuries, or details about what led to the shooting.

The identity of the officer has not been released. Police also did not provide information on a suspect, and no arrests have been reported.

A large police response was visible in the area, and a helicopter was seen overhead as the situation unfolded.

Port St. Lucie is a coastal city in southeastern Florida, located about 45 miles north of West Palm Beach along the state’s Treasure Coast.