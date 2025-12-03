Sabrina Carpenter criticizes White House over song used in ICE video

Singer Sabrina Carpenter publicly criticized the White House after one of her songs was used in a social media video promoting federal immigration raids, calling the post “evil and disgusting.”

Carpenter responded on X after the White House published a video featuring clips of arrests, officers chasing a suspect, and protesters confronting federal agents. The footage was edited to the sound of her song “Juno,” accompanied by the caption, “Have you ever tried this one? Bye-bye,” a reference to the lyrics.

“This video is evil and disgusting,” Carpenter wrote. “Do not ever involve me or my music to benefit your inhumane agenda.”

Her post has gathered more than 725,000 likes as of Tuesday evening, far surpassing the engagement on the White House video, which had about 26,000 likes at 7 p.m. ET.

The response comes one day after another public backlash involving creative works and the Trump administration. The publisher of Franklin the Turtle condemned Secretary of War Pete Hegseth for sharing an edited image depicting Franklin firing a weapon from a military helicopter, labeled as a mock book cover titled “Franklin Targets Narco Terrorists.”

In a statement, Kids Can Press said it “strongly condemn[s] any denigrating, violent, or unauthorized use of Franklin’s name or image,” noting that the character represents kindness and inclusivity.