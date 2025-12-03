Suspect arrested after throwing Molotov cocktails inside L.A. federal building

A man residing in California has been arrested after throwing Molotov cocktails at security officers inside a federal building in downtown Los Angeles, in what the suspect described as a “terrorist attack,” according to federal prosecutors. No injuries were reported.

The incident occurred on Monday morning at the Federal Building in the Civic Center area of Los Angeles, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Central District of California. Prosecutors said the suspect, identified as 54-year-old Jose Francisco Jovel of Koreatown, threw incendiary devices through two open entrances.

According to the case affidavit, Jovel allegedly set fire to his apartment in Koreatown hours earlier after receiving an eviction notice. Prosecutors said he later arrived at the Federal Building carrying multiple bags.

Surveillance video shows Jovel throwing a Molotov cocktail through an employee entrance and another through the public entrance, where people were waiting to enter the building, according to the affidavit. Federal officers arrested him immediately.

Article continues below the player

A search of his bags uncovered a lighter and five additional Molotov cocktails, prosecutors said. According to the affidavit, Jovel told officers he was motivated by anger over U.S. immigration enforcement policies.

Prosecutors said Jovel referred to his actions as “a terrorist attack” and told officers, “you’re separating families.” They said he also yelled for people to “start shooting these,” referring to the officers.

“This case exemplifies how misleading and hateful rhetoric against federal law enforcement can and does result in violence,” First Assistant U.S. Attorney Bill Essayli said. “Irresponsible rhetoric by politicians and activists have real-world consequences. It must stop.”

Jovel is charged with attempted malicious damage to federal property. He is expected to make his initial appearance on Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Los Angeles. If convicted, Jovel faces a mandatory minimum sentence of five years in federal prison and a maximum of 20 years.