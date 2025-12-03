US News
Thunderbirds F-16 crashes near Trona Airport in California; pilot ejects safely
A U.S. Air Force Thunderbird pilot ejected safely after an F-16 Fighting Falcon crashed during a training mission in southern California, according to officials. The pilot is receiving medical care.
The crash occurred late Wednesday morning and was reported at about 10:28 a.m. near Trona Airport in Searles Valley, an isolated desert area in northeastern San Bernardino County, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.
The Air Force said the aircraft was an F-16C Fighting Falcon assigned to the Thunderbirds demonstration team and confirmed that the pilot ejected and survived. Officials did not release additional details about how the incident unfolded.
The pilot was described as being in stable condition and receiving follow-on medical care, according to the Air Demonstration Squadron “Thunderbirds.”
Footage from the area showed a fireball rising from the crash site near Trona Airport. The video also showed the pilot descending by parachute shortly after the explosion.
Trona Airport is a small desert airfield serving the community of Trona in Searles Valley, roughly 170 miles northeast of Los Angeles and not far from Death Valley National Park.
Officials said the cause of the crash remains under investigation.
