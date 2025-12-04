Trump orders flags lowered for National Guard member Sarah Beckstrom

President Trump ordered U.S. flags to be flown at half-staff through as a mark of respect for Specialist Sarah Beckstrom, the West Virginia Army National Guard member killed in last week’s shooting near the White House, according to a presidential proclamation released on Thursday.

The proclamation directs all federal buildings, military posts, naval stations, embassies, consulates, and U.S. facilities abroad to lower their flags until sunset on December 4.

Beckstrom, 20, was killed while on patrol in downtown Washington during an ambush that also critically injured another Guardsman.

According to charging documents filed Tuesday in Superior Court, the suspect, 29-year-old Rahmanullah Lakanwal, waited near the Farragut West Metro station before approaching Beckstrom and Specialist Andrew Wolfe at 17th and I Street NW.

Surveillance footage cited in the filing shows the gunman raising his hands in a firing stance and immediately shooting both Guardsmen. A witness assigned to the same patrol told investigators he heard the suspect shout “Allahu Akbar” as he opened fire.

Beckstrom died a day later, according to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. Wolfe, 24, remains hospitalized in critical condition. Lakanwal was shot during the encounter and taken into custody, where he remains under guard.

Prosecutors have charged Lakanwal with first-degree murder while armed, assault with intent to kill while armed, and multiple firearms offenses. A judge ordered him held without bond.