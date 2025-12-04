US News
Trump orders flags lowered for National Guard member Sarah Beckstrom
President Trump ordered U.S. flags to be flown at half-staff through as a mark of respect for Specialist Sarah Beckstrom, the West Virginia Army National Guard member killed in last week’s shooting near the White House, according to a presidential proclamation released on Thursday.
The proclamation directs all federal buildings, military posts, naval stations, embassies, consulates, and U.S. facilities abroad to lower their flags until sunset on December 4.
Beckstrom, 20, was killed while on patrol in downtown Washington during an ambush that also critically injured another Guardsman.
According to charging documents filed Tuesday in Superior Court, the suspect, 29-year-old Rahmanullah Lakanwal, waited near the Farragut West Metro station before approaching Beckstrom and Specialist Andrew Wolfe at 17th and I Street NW.
Surveillance footage cited in the filing shows the gunman raising his hands in a firing stance and immediately shooting both Guardsmen. A witness assigned to the same patrol told investigators he heard the suspect shout “Allahu Akbar” as he opened fire.
Beckstrom died a day later, according to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. Wolfe, 24, remains hospitalized in critical condition. Lakanwal was shot during the encounter and taken into custody, where he remains under guard.
Prosecutors have charged Lakanwal with first-degree murder while armed, assault with intent to kill while armed, and multiple firearms offenses. A judge ordered him held without bond.
U.S. launches new strike on alleged drug vessel in Eastern Pacific, killing 4
Trump orders flags lowered for National Guard member Sarah Beckstrom
Grand jury declines to indict NY Attorney General Letitia James for a 2nd time
Several countries withdraw from 2026 Eurovision after Israel is allowed to participate
Most Viewed
-
Health19 hours ago
France confirms 2 MERS coronavirus cases in returning travelers
-
Health3 days ago
8 kittens die of H5N1 bird flu in the Netherlands
-
Legal1 week ago
Utah Amber Alert: Jessika Francisco abducted by sex offender in Ogden
-
US News1 week ago
Explosion destroys home in Oakland, Maine; at least 1 injured
-
Health1 week ago
Mexico’s September human bird flu case confirmed as H5N2
-
Legal4 days ago
15 people shot, 4 killed, at birthday party in Stockton, California
-
World1 week ago
Woman killed, man seriously injured in shark attack on Australia’s NSW coast
-
US News3 days ago
Fire breaks out at Raleigh Convention Center in North Carolina